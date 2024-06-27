Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightമ​ഹാ​ത്മാ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Jun 2024 6:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Jun 2024 6:24 AM GMT

    മ​ഹാ​ത്മാ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ ചി​ത്രം ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ​ക്ക്​ കൈ​മാ​റി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ അം​ഗം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മ​ഹാ​ത്മാ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ ചി​ത്രം ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ​ക്ക്​ കൈ​മാ​റി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ അം​ഗം
    cancel
    camera_alt

     ഹു​​സൈ​ൻ ജ​നാ​ഹി എം.​പി മ​ഹാ​ത്മാ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ ചി​ത്രം ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ വി​നോ​ദ്​ കെ. ​ജേ​ക്ക​ബി​ന്​ കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു 

    മ​നാ​മ: പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്‍റം​ഗം മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ ഹു​​സൈ​ൻ ജ​നാ​ഹി, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​പി​താ​വ് മ​ഹാ​ത്മാ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ ചി​ത്രം ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​നി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ വി​നോ​ദ്​ കെ. ​ജേ​ക്ക​ബി​ന്​ കൈ​മാ​റി. ജ​നാ​ഹി​യു​ടെ വാ​രാ​ന്ത്യ മ​ജ്​​ലി​സി​ൽ​വെ​ച്ചാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ചി​ത്രം കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​ത്.

    ലോ​ക​ത്തു​ള്ള എ​ല്ലാ രാ​ഷ്​​ട്രീ​യ ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ​ക്കും എ​ന്നും പ്ര​ചോ​ദ​ന​മാ​ണ് മ​ഹാ​ത്​​മാ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യെ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ ചി​ത്രം ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​തി​ലു​ള്ള സ​​ന്തോ​ഷം അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ ജ​നാ​ഹി​യു​മാ​യി പ​​ങ്കു​വെ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്​​തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gandhis Picture
    News Summary - Mahatma Gandhi's picture handed over to the Indian Ambassador to the Bahraini Parliament Member
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick