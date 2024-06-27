Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
27 Jun 2024
27 Jun 2024
മഹാത്മാ ഗാന്ധിയുടെ ചിത്രം ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡർക്ക് കൈമാറി ബഹ്റൈൻ പാർലമെന്റ് അംഗംtext_fields
News Summary - Mahatma Gandhi's picture handed over to the Indian Ambassador to the Bahraini Parliament Member
മനാമ: പാർലമെന്റംഗം മുഹമ്മദ് ഹുസൈൻ ജനാഹി, ഇന്ത്യയുടെ രാഷ്ട്രപിതാവ് മഹാത്മാ ഗാന്ധിയുടെ ചിത്രം ബഹ്റൈനിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡർ വിനോദ് കെ. ജേക്കബിന് കൈമാറി. ജനാഹിയുടെ വാരാന്ത്യ മജ്ലിസിൽവെച്ചായിരുന്നു ചിത്രം കൈമാറിയത്.
ലോകത്തുള്ള എല്ലാ രാഷ്ട്രീയ പ്രവർത്തകർക്കും എന്നും പ്രചോദനമാണ് മഹാത്മാ ഗാന്ധിയെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.
ഗാന്ധിയുടെ ചിത്രം ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങാൻ കഴിഞ്ഞതിലുള്ള സന്തോഷം അംബാസഡർ ജനാഹിയുമായി പങ്കുവെക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു.
