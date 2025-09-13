ഹമദ് ടൗണിൽ മദ്ഹുറസൂൽ സമ്മേളനം ഇന്ന്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 Sept 2025 11:08 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 Sept 2025 11:08 AM IST
News Summary - Madhurasul conference in Hamad Town today
മനാമ: തിരുവസന്തം 1500 എന്ന പ്രമേയത്തിൽ ഐ.സി.എഫ് ഹമദ് ടൗൺ റീജ്യൻ മൗലിദ് മജ്ലിസും മദ്ഹുറസൂൽ സമ്മേളനവും ശനിയാഴ്ച ഫാത്തിമ ഷകർ ഹാളിൽ നടക്കും.രാത്രി ഒമ്പതിന് പ്രവാചക പ്രകീർത്തന സദസ്സിന് തുടക്കമാവും.പ്രമുഖ സയ്യിദന്മാരും പണ്ഡിതന്മാരും സംബന്ധിക്കുന്ന ചടങ്ങിൽ മദ്ഹുറസൂൽ സമ്മേളനത്തിലെ മുഖ്യാതിഥിയും പ്രമുഖ വാഗ്മിയുമായ ഇബ്രാഹിം സഖാഫി പുഴക്കാട്ടിരി മുഖ്യപ്രഭാഷണം നടത്തും.
