Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    date_range 13 Sept 2025 11:08 AM IST
    date_range 13 Sept 2025 11:08 AM IST

    ഹമദ് ടൗണിൽ മദ്ഹുറസൂൽ സമ്മേളനം ഇന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: തി​രു​വ​സ​ന്തം 1500 എ​ന്ന പ്ര​മേ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ഹ​മ​ദ് ടൗ​ൺ റീ​ജ്യ​ൻ മൗ​ലി​ദ് മ​ജ്‍ലി​സും മ​ദ്ഹു​റ​സൂ​ൽ സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​വും ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഫാ​ത്തി​മ ഷ​ക​ർ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.രാ​ത്രി ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന് പ്ര​വാ​ച​ക പ്ര​കീ​ർ​ത്ത​ന സ​ദ​സ്സി​ന് തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​വും.പ്ര​മു​ഖ സ​യ്യി​ദ​ന്മാ​രും പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​ന്മാ​രും സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ മ​ദ്ഹു​റ​സൂ​ൽ സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ലെ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യും പ്ര​മു​ഖ വാ​ഗ്മി​യു​മാ​യ ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം സ​ഖാ​ഫി പു​ഴ​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​രി മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തും.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsBahrain NewsHamad TownICF Hamad Town
    News Summary - Madhurasul conference in Hamad Town today
