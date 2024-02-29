Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    date_range 29 Feb 2024 6:40 AM GMT
    date_range 29 Feb 2024 6:40 AM GMT

    ല​ക്​​ഷ്വ​റി സ്​​റ്റോ​ൺ​സ്​ എ​ക്​​സ്​​പോ​ക്ക്​ തു​ട​ക്കം

    മ​നാ​മ: ല​ക്​​​ഷ്വ​റി സ്​​റ്റോ​ൺ​സ്​ വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ക്കും പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​നും ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​യി. മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും ആ​ധു​നി​ക​വും വി​ല​പി​ടി​പ്പു​ള്ള​തും കൈ​കൊ​ണ്ട്​ രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​തു​മാ​യ ക​ല്ലു​ക​ളാ​ണ്​ ഇ​വി​ടെ പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​റ​ബ്​ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ​​പ്ര​കൃ​ത്യാ ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ല്ലു​ക​ളു​ടെ ശേ​ഖ​ര​മാ​ണ്​ ഇ​വി​ടെ​യു​ള്ള​ത്. ല​ക്​​ഷ്വ​റി സ്​​റ്റോ​ൺ​സി​ന്‍റെ ആ​റാ​മ​ത്​ എ​ക്​​സി​ബി​ഷ​നാ​ണ്​ ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​നി​ൽ ആ​തി​ഥ്യ​മ​രു​ളു​ന്ന​ത്. നേ​ര​ത്തെ സൗ​ദി, ഖ​ത്ത​ർ, ജോ​ർ​ഡ​ൻ, ഒ​മാ​ൻ, ബ്രി​ട്ട​ൺ എ​ന്നീ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​ത്​ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്.

