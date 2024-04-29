Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 29 April 2024 6:00 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 29 April 2024 6:00 AM GMT
ന്യൂനമർദം: ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം മുതൽ മഴക്ക് സാധ്യതtext_fields
News Summary - Low pressure: Chance of rain from Tuesday evening onwards
മനാമ: ന്യൂനമർദം മൂലം ഈ മാസം 30 മുതൽ മേയ് നാലു വരെ മിന്നലോടുകൂടിയ മഴക്ക് സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന് ബഹ്റൈൻ കാലാവസ്ഥ വകുപ്പ്.
അസ്ഥിര കാലാവസ്ഥ കുറച്ച് ദിവസം നീണ്ടേക്കാം. പൊതുജനങ്ങൾ കാലാവസ്ഥ മുന്നറിയിപ്പുകൾ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കണമെന്നും ഗതാഗത, ടെലികമ്യൂണിക്കേഷൻ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്റെ കാലാവസ്ഥ വിഭാഗം അറിയിച്ചു. ഈ മാസം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ അടുത്തിടെ സംഭവിച്ചിട്ടില്ലാത്ത രീതിയിൽ കനത്ത മഴയും അസ്ഥിര കാലാവസ്ഥയും നേരിട്ടിരുന്നു.
Next Story