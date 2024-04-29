Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം:...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 29 April 2024 6:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 April 2024 6:00 AM GMT

    ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം: ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം മു​ത​ൽ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം: ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം മു​ത​ൽ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം മൂ​ലം ഈ ​മാ​സം 30 മു​ത​ൽ മേ​യ് നാ​ലു വ​രെ മി​ന്ന​ലോ​ടു​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വ​കു​പ്പ്.

    അ​സ്ഥി​ര കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ കു​റ​ച്ച് ദി​വ​സം നീ​ണ്ടേ​ക്കാം. പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പു​ക​ൾ ശ്ര​ദ്ധി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത, ടെ​ലി​ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഈ ​മാ​സം ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ അ​ടു​ത്തി​ടെ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത രീ​തി​യി​ൽ ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​യും അ​സ്ഥി​ര കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ​യും നേ​രി​ട്ടി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:manama.
    News Summary - Low pressure: Chance of rain from Tuesday evening onwards
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X