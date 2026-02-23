Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightറ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ലെ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Feb 2026 10:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Feb 2026 10:06 AM IST

    റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ലെ സ​ഹാ​യ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യു​മാ​യി ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​നെ​സ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ലെ സ​ഹാ​യ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യു​മാ​യി ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​നെ​സ്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സ​ഹാ​യം സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫ് കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ‘ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​നെ​സ്’ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മാ​സ​ത്തെ പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച് ‘ദ​യ​യു​ടെ മാ​സം’ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ലൂ​ടെ താ​ഴ്ന്ന വ​രു​മാ​ന​ക്കാ​രാ​യ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും, കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ​വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഹ​മാ​ല പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് താ​മ​സ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ കി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. റ​യാ​ൻ എ​ന്റ​ർ​ടൈ​ൻ​മെ​ന്റ്‌​സ് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി ലി​ജോ ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​സ്, ലൈ​റ്റ്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​നെ​സ് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളാ​യ സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫ്, ഷ​ഫീ​ഖ് മ​ല​പ്പു​റം എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsBahraingulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Lights of Kindness with Ramadan Assistance Program
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X