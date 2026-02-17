Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Feb 2026 2:57 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Feb 2026 2:57 PM IST

    റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ൽ സ​ഹാ​യ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യു​മാ​യി ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​നെ​സ്

    റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ൽ സ​ഹാ​യ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യു​മാ​യി ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​നെ​സ്
    മ​നാ​മ: റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ൽ സ​ഹാ​യ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യു​മാ​യി സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സ​ഹാ​യ പ്ര​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​യ ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​നെ​സ്. ഇ​തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി താ​ഴ്ന്ന വ​രു​മാ​ന​ക്കാ​രാ​യ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും, കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ​വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി.

    ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 1,000 ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ പാ​ക്കേ​ജു​ക​ളും അ​ത്താ​ഴ പാ​ക്കേ​ജു​ക​ളും വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​ക എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ല​ക്ഷ്യം. മ​നാ​മ, ഗു​ദൈ​ബി​യ, സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ, ചി​ത്ര, ഏ​ക​ർ, മാ​മി​ർ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ലേ​ബ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നും പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:ramadanLights of Kindness
    News Summary - Lights of Kindness with Ramadan Assistance Program
