Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Nov 2024 7:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Nov 2024 7:48 AM GMT

    ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈന്റ്നസ് വൃ​ക്ഷ​ത്തൈ ന​ട്ടു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Lights of Kindness
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈന്റ്നസ് വൃ​ക്ഷ​ത്തൈ ന​ടു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ ദേ​ശീ​യ വൃ​ക്ഷ വാ​ര​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്ന​സ്​ സ​നാ​ബി​സ് ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലെ കെ.​എ​ൻ.​ബി.​എ ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ വൃ​ക്ഷ​ത്തൈ ന​ട്ടു. ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്ന​സ് വ​ള​ന്‍റി​യ​ർ​മാ​രും അ​ഭ്യു​ദ​യ​കാം​ക്ഷി​ക​ളും വൃ​ക്ഷ​ത്തൈ ന​ടീ​ൽ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:TreeBahrain NewsLights of Kindness
    News Summary - Lights of Kindness tree was planted
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick