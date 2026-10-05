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ശുചീകരണത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുത്ത് ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നെസ്text_fields
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News Summary - Lights of Kindness participates in cleanup drive at Malkiya Beach
മനാമ: ലോക ശുചീകരണ ദിനാചരണത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി മൽക്കിയ ബീച്ചിൽ ‘ക്ലീനപ്പ് ബഹ്റൈൻ’ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ശുചീകരണ യജ്ഞത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുത്ത് ‘ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നെസ്’ പ്രവർത്തകരും.
'ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നെസ്' പ്രതിനിധികളായ സയ്യിദ് ഹനീഫ്, ഫസലുർ റഹ്മാൻ, ആയിഷ നിഹാര, അഫ്രിൻ യൂസഫ് എന്നിവർ ശുചീകരണ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
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