Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 8 April 2026 11:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 April 2026 11:47 AM IST

    ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്‌നെസ് ആറാം വാർഷിക സമാപന ചടങ്ങ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്‌നെസ് ആറാം വാർഷിക സമാപന ചടങ്ങ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു
    cancel

    മനാമ: ഒരു മാസം നീണ്ടുനിന്ന ആഘോഷമായ ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്‌നെസ് ആറാം വാർഷിക സമാപന ചടങ്ങ് ബഹ്‌റൈനിലുടനീളമുള്ള താഴ്ന്ന വരുമാനക്കാരായ തൊഴിലാളികൾക്കായി ക്ഷേമ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ നടത്തു അവസാനിപ്പിച്ചു. വാർഷികാഘോഷത്തിന്റെ സമാപന ചടങ്ങ് ആൻഡലൂസ് ഗാർഡനിലിലാണ് നടന്നത്. ചടങ്ങിൽ മധുരപലഹാരങ്ങൾ, ലഘുഭക്ഷണങ്ങൾ, വാട്ടർ ബോട്ടിലുകൾ, വിതരണം ചെയ്തു.

    അഹ്ലിയ യൂണിവേഴ്സിറ്റി അസോസിയേറ്റ് പ്രൊഫസർ ഡോ. സുബ്രഹ്മണ്യം, ജെസ്ന, ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നെസ് പ്രതിനിധികളായ സയ്യിദ് ഹനീഫ്, ഫസലുൽ റഹ്മാൻ, ആഇഷ നിഹാര, ആമിന സുലൈഹ എന്നിവർ വിതരണത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfBahrainorganizedLights of Kindness
    News Summary - Lights of Kindness organized its sixth annual closing ceremony
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X