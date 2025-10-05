Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Oct 2025 11:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Oct 2025 11:45 AM IST

    തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സ​ഹാ​യ​വു​മാ​യി ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​നെ​സ്

    മ​നാ​മ: ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​നെ​സ് ടീം, ​താ​ഴ്ന്ന വ​രു​മാ​ന​ക്കാ​രാ​യ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​വ​രു​ടെ താ​മ​സ​സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ, പ​ഴ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ശീ​ത​ള​പാ​നീ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ റെ​ഡ് ബ​സ് ഗോ ​കാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.സി​ത്ര, മ​നാ​മ, സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​നെ​സി​ന്‍റെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളാ​യ സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫും ഫ​സ​ലു​ർ റ​ഹ്മാ​നും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewslaboursBahrain NewshelpedLights of Kindness
