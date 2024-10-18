Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Oct 2024 4:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Oct 2024 4:30 AM GMT

    ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്ന​സ് ഫു​ഡ് കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    food kit
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്ന​സ് ഫു​ഡ്കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണം

    മ​നാ​മ: ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്ന​സ് ലോ​ക​ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ഫു​ഡ് കി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ സി​ത്ര, ടു​ബ്ലി മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ താ​ഴ്ന്ന വ​രു​മാ​ന​ക്കാ​രാ​യ നൂ​റു​തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ പാ​ക്ക​റ്റു​ക​ളും വെ​ള്ള​ക്കു​പ്പി​ക​ളും ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ലൈ​റ്റ്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്ന​സ് സ്ഥാ​പ​ക​നും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നു​മാ​യ സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫ്, പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​യാ​യ മ​ജ​റു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ, എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:food kit distributionBahrain NewsLights of Kindness
    News Summary - Lights of Kindness Food Kit Distribution
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick