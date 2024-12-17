Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 17 Dec 2024 10:19 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 Dec 2024 10:19 AM IST
തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് ഭക്ഷണം വിതരണം ചെയ്ത് ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നസ്text_fields
News Summary - Lights of Kindness distributes food to workers
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈൻ ദേശീയ ദിനാഘോഷത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നസ്, സിത്ര ഏരിയയിലെ തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് ഉച്ചഭക്ഷണ പാക്കറ്റുകൾ, പഴങ്ങൾ, മധുരപലഹാരങ്ങൾ, വെള്ളക്കുപ്പികൾ എന്നിവ വിതരണം ചെയ്തു.
വർഷം മുഴുവനും തൊഴിലാളികളെ സഹായിക്കാനും, പരിപാലിക്കുന്നതിനുമായി ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നസിന്റെ നിലവിലുള്ള സംരംഭമായ ‘ബീറ്റ് ദ കോൾഡി’ന്റെ ഭാഗം കൂടിയാണിത്.
ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നസിന്റെ പ്രതിനിധികളായ ഫസലുറഹ്മാൻ, മസ്ഹർ, സയ്യിദ് ഹനീഫ് എന്നിവർ വിതരണത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
