Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Dec 2024 10:19 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Dec 2024 10:19 AM IST

    തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്ത് ലൈ​റ്റ്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്ന​സ്

    തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്ത് ലൈ​റ്റ്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്ന​സ്
    ലൈ​റ്റ്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്ന​സ് ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ പരിപാടിയിൽനിന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ലൈ​റ്റ്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്ന​സ്, സി​ത്ര ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലെ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഉ​ച്ച​ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ പാ​ക്ക​റ്റു​ക​ൾ, പ​ഴ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, മ​ധു​ര​പ​ല​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ, വെ​ള്ള​ക്കു​പ്പി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.

    വ​ർ​ഷം മു​ഴു​വ​നും തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ സ​ഹാ​യി​ക്കാ​നും, പ​രി​പാ​ലി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​മാ​യി ലൈ​റ്റ്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്ന​സി​ന്‍റെ നി​ല​വി​ലു​ള്ള സം​രം​ഭ​മാ​യ ‘ബീ​റ്റ് ദ ​കോ​ൾ​ഡി’​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗം കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണി​ത്.

    ലൈ​റ്റ്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്ന​സി​ന്‍റെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളാ​യ ഫ​സ​ലു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ, മ​സ്ഹ​ർ, സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Gulf NewsBahrain National Day CelebrationLight of Kindness
