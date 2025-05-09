Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 9 May 2025 10:25 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 May 2025 10:25 AM IST
ബഹ്റൈൻ റെഡ് ബസ് ഗോ കാർഡും പഴങ്ങളും വിതരണംചെയ്ത് ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നെസ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Lights of Kindness distributes Bahrain Red Bus GoCards and fruits
മനാമ: ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നെസ് നടത്തിവരാറുള്ള സോഷ്യൽ അസിസ്റ്റൻസ് ഡ്രൈവിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി സിത്ര, റിഫാ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലെ ലേബർ ക്യാമ്പുകളിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് ബഹ്റൈൻ റെഡ് ബസ് ഗോ കാർഡും പഴങ്ങളും വിതരണംചെയ്തു.
ശക്തമായ ചൂട് അനുഭവപ്പെടുന്ന അടുത്ത മൂന്നു മാസക്കാലം വിവിധ ലേബർ ക്യാമ്പുകളിൽ ഗോ കാർഡുകൾ വിതരണംചെയ്യുമെന്ന് ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നെസ് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.ബഹ്റൈൻ റെഡ് ബസ് ഗോ കാർഡും പഴങ്ങളും വിതരണംചെയ്ത് ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നെസ്
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story