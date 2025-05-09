Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 9 May 2025 10:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 May 2025 10:25 AM IST

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ റെ​ഡ് ബ​സ് ഗോ ​കാ​ർ​ഡും പ​ഴ​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​ത​ര​ണം​ചെ​യ്ത് ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ്

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ റെ​ഡ് ബ​സ് ഗോ ​കാ​ർ​ഡും പ​ഴ​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​ത​ര​ണം​ചെ​യ്ത് ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ്
    ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ റെ​ഡ് ബ​സ് ഗോ ​കാ​ർ​ഡും പ​ഴ​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​ത​ര​ണം​ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രാ​റു​ള്ള സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ അ​സി​സ്റ്റ​ൻ​സ് ഡ്രൈ​വി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സി​ത്ര, റി​ഫാ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ലേ​ബ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ളി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ റെ​ഡ് ബ​സ് ഗോ ​കാ​ർ​ഡും പ​ഴ​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​ത​ര​ണം​ചെ​യ്തു.

    ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ചൂ​ട് അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന അ​ടു​ത്ത മൂ​ന്നു മാ​സ​ക്കാ​ലം വി​വി​ധ ലേ​ബ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഗോ ​കാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം​ചെ​യ്യു​മെ​ന്ന് ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ റെ​ഡ് ബ​സ് ഗോ ​കാ​ർ​ഡും പ​ഴ​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​ത​ര​ണം​ചെ​യ്ത് ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ്

    TAGS:fruitsLightsKindnessBahrain
