10 March 2025 11:27 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 March 2025 11:27 AM IST
ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നെസ് ഭക്ഷണ കിറ്റുകൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്തുtext_fields
Lights of Kindness distributed food kits
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനിൽ ജീവകാരുണ്യ മേഖലയിൽ വേറിട്ട പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളുമായി മുന്നോട്ടുപോകുന്ന ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നെസ് സ്കിൽ മിഷൻ അക്കാദമിയുമായി സഹകരിച്ച് ഭക്ഷണ കിറ്റുകൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്തു.
സോഷ്യൽ അസിസ്റ്റൻസ് ഡ്രൈവിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി റമദാൻ മാസത്തിൽ മംത് ഓഫ് മേഴ്സി എന്ന പേരിൽ ഒരുമാസം നീണ്ടുനിൽക്കുന്ന സേവന പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായാണ് കിറ്റ് വിതരണം. സിത്ര, എക്കർ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിൽ താഴ്ന്ന വരുമാനക്കാരായ തൊഴിലാളികൾക്കാണ് വിതരണം ചെയ്തത്.
