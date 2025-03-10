Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    10 March 2025 11:27 AM IST
    10 March 2025 11:27 AM IST

    ലൈ​റ്റ്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ കി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു

    ലൈ​റ്റ്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണം

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ വേ​റി​ട്ട പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​പോ​കു​ന്ന ലൈ​റ്റ്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ് സ്കി​ൽ മി​ഷ​ൻ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​യു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ കി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.

    സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ അ​സി​സ്റ്റ​ൻ​സ് ഡ്രൈ​വി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ൽ മം​ത് ഓ​ഫ് മേ​ഴ്സി എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ ഒ​രു​മാ​സം നീ​ണ്ടു​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന സേ​വ​ന പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണം. സി​ത്ര, എ​ക്ക​ർ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ താ​ഴ്ന്ന വ​രു​മാ​ന​ക്കാ​രാ​യ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

