    date_range 19 May 2025 2:04 PM IST
    date_range 19 May 2025 2:04 PM IST

    ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​നെ​സ് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണവി​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു

    lights of kindness distributed food items
    ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​നെ​സ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണവി​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​നെ​സ് ഹ്യു​മാ​നി​റ്റേ​റി​യ​ൻ ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ-​ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​റു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് സ​ൽ​മാ​ബാ​ദ്, അ​ൽ ഹ​സാം എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ വ​രു​മാ​ന​മു​ള്ള തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ റെ​ഡ് ബ​സ് ഗോ ​കാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ, പ​ഴ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ജ്യൂ​സ്, വെ​ള്ളം എ​ന്നി​വ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. ഷ​ഫീ​ഖ്, സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫ്, മ​ന്നാ​യി അ​ലി, നൂ​ർ മ​സ്താ​ൻ, ഹ​ബീ​ബു​ല്ല, ജ​മാ​ൽ ബാ​ഷ, ന​വാ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

