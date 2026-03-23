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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightതൊഴിലാളികൾക്കൊപ്പം ഈദ്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 23 March 2026 12:10 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 March 2026 12:10 PM IST

    തൊഴിലാളികൾക്കൊപ്പം ഈദ് ആഘോഷിച്ച് 'ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്‌നെസ്

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    തൊഴിലാളികൾക്കൊപ്പം ഈദ് ആഘോഷിച്ച് ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്‌നെസ്
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    തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് ഭക്ഷണം വിതരണം ചെയ്യുന്ന ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്‌നെസ് അധികൃതർ

    മനാമ: ചെറിയ പെരുന്നാൾ ദിനത്തിൽ തുബ്ലിയിലെ ലേബർ ക്യാമ്പുകളിൽ കഴിയുന്ന തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് ആശ്വാസവും സന്തോഷവുമായി 'ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്‌നെസ്'.

    ഉച്ചഭക്ഷണവും മറ്റ് അവശ്യസാധനങ്ങളും സംഘടന വിതരണം ചെയ്തു.

    ഉച്ചഭക്ഷണത്തിന് പുറമെ പഴങ്ങൾ, ലഘുഭക്ഷണങ്ങൾ, കുടിവെള്ളം എന്നിവയടങ്ങുന്ന കിറ്റുകളും തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് കൈമാറി.

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    TAGS:gulfnewsBahraingulfnewsmalayalam
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