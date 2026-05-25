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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 25 May 2026 10:41 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 May 2026 10:41 AM IST

    ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്‌നെസ് ബീറ്റ് ദി ഹീറ്റ് 2026ന് തുടക്കം

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    ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്‌നെസ് ബീറ്റ് ദി ഹീറ്റ് 2026ന് തുടക്കം
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    മനാമ: ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്‌നെസ്' "ബീറ്റ് ദി ഹീറ്റ് 2026" സാമൂഹിക സഹായ പദ്ധതിക്ക് തുടക്കമായി.

    പദ്ധതിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി മനാമ പ്രദേശത്തെ നൂറോളം താഴ്ന്ന വരുമാനക്കാരായ തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് പഴങ്ങൾ, മധുരപലഹാരങ്ങൾ, കുടിവെള്ളം എന്നിവയടങ്ങിയ കിറ്റുകൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്തു. ബഹ്‌റൈനിലുടനീളം ഈ വേനൽക്കാലം അവസാനിക്കുന്നത് വരെ വിതരണ ഡ്രൈവ് തുടരുമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു. ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്‌നെസ് പ്രതിനിധികളായ സയ്യിദ് ഹനീഫ്, ജെംഷി മൊഹിദീൻ, മുഹമ്മദ് ബാഷ എന്നിവർ വിതരണത്തിന് നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.

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    TAGS:bharaingulfnewsgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Lights of Kindness Beat the Heat to begin in 2026
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