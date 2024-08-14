Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightബീ​റ്റ് ദ ​ഹീ​റ്റ്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Aug 2024 4:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Aug 2024 4:00 AM GMT

    ബീ​റ്റ് ദ ​ഹീ​റ്റ് ഇ​നി​ഷ്യേ​റ്റി​വ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Lights of Kindness
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ്, ബീ​റ്റ് ദ ​ഹീ​റ്റ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി

    മ​നാ​മ: ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ്, ബീ​റ്റ് ദ ​ഹീ​റ്റ് പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി മ​നാ​മ, സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ താ​ഴ്ന്ന വ​രു​മാ​ന​ക്കാ​രാ​യ 100 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് വെ​ള്ളം, ജ്യൂ​സു​ക​ൾ, തൊ​പ്പി​ക​ൾ, മ​ധു​ര​പ​ല​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ബ​സ് ഗോ ​കാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.

    ഒ​പ്പം ഗു​ദൈ​ബി​യ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ നാ​ലു മാ​സ​മാ​യി ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ന​ൽ​കി. ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളാ​യ ഫ​സ​ൽ റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ, ര​മ​ണ​ൻ, സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫ്, ഗു​ദൈ​ബി​യ കൂ​ട്ടം ഗ്രൂ​പ് റി​യാ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bahrain newsLights of KindnessBeat the Heat Project
    News Summary - Lights of Kindness, Beat the Heat Project
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick