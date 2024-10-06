Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Oct 2024 6:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Oct 2024 6:12 AM GMT

    ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്ന​സി​ന്റെ ‘ബീ​റ്റ് ദ ​ഹീ​റ്റ്’ തു​ട​രു​ന്നു

    ബീ​റ്റ് ദ ​ഹീ​റ്റ്
    ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്ന​സി​ന്റെ ‘ബീ​റ്റ് ദ ​ഹീ​റ്റ്’ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ​ നി​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്ന​സി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ന്ന ‘ബീ​റ്റ് ദ ​ഹീ​റ്റ്’ ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​റി​ലും തു​ട​രു​ന്നു. പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി വി​വി​ധ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി താ​മ​സ​സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളം, ജ്യൂ​സ്, പ​ഴ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ബ​സ് ഗോ ​കാ​ർ​ഡ് എ​ന്നി​വ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്സ് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളാ​യ സൈ​ന​ലാ​വു​ദീ​ൻ, സു​രേ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, സ​യി​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫ് , ഐ​ഷ നി​ഹാ​റ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Bahrain News
