Posted Ondate_range 6 Oct 2024 6:12 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 6 Oct 2024 6:12 AM GMT
ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നസിന്റെ ‘ബീറ്റ് ദ ഹീറ്റ്’ തുടരുന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - Lights of Kindness-Beat the Heat- Continues
മനാമ: ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നസിന്റെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ നടത്തിവരുന്ന ‘ബീറ്റ് ദ ഹീറ്റ്’ ഒക്ടോബറിലും തുടരുന്നു. പരിപാടിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി വിവിധ തൊഴിലാളി താമസസ്ഥലങ്ങളിൽ വെള്ളം, ജ്യൂസ്, പഴങ്ങൾ, ബഹ്റൈൻ ബസ് ഗോ കാർഡ് എന്നിവ വിതരണം ചെയ്തു. ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്സ് പ്രതിനിധികളായ സൈനലാവുദീൻ, സുരേന്ദ്രൻ, സയിദ് ഹനീഫ് , ഐഷ നിഹാറ എന്നിവർ പരിപാടിയിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
