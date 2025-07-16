Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    date_range 16 July 2025 12:39 PM IST
    date_range 16 July 2025 12:39 PM IST

    ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ് ബീ​റ്റ് ദി ​ഹീ​റ്റ് 2025

    ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ് സ​ഹാ​യ​വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ് ബീ​റ്റ് ദി ​ഹീ​റ്റ് സം​രം​ഭ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഇ​സ ടൗ​ണി​ലെ​യും റി​ഫ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ​യും താ​ഴ്ന്ന വ​രു​മാ​ന​ക്കാ​രാ​യ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​ഴ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ജ്യൂ​സ്, വാ​ട്ട​ർ ബോ​ട്ടി​ലു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.

    ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളാ​യ ഫ​സ​ൽ ഉ​ർ റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ, റൗ​ഫ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കു​ചേ​ർ​ന്നു.

    TAGS:heatBeatLightsKindnessLights of Kindness
