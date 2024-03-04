Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    4 March 2024
    4 March 2024

    ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ​വു​മാ​യി ‘ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ്’ വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    lights of kindness
      ‘ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ്’ വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ​വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ വ​രു​മാ​ന​ക്കാ​രാ​യ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ താ​മ​സ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ഉ​ച്ച​ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ പൊ​തി​യും മ​ധു​ര​പ​ല​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ഴ​വ​ർ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്ത് ‘ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ്’ നാ​ലാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. അ​തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം റ​മ​ദാ​ന് മു​ന്നോ​ടി​യാ​യി ബാ​ച്ചി​ലേ​ഴ്സ് മു​റി​ക​ളി​ലും മ​റ്റു കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ഡ്രൈ ​ഫു​ഡ് വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.

