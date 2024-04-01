Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 1 April 2024 5:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 April 2024 5:48 AM GMT

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം പി​ഴ​യാ​യി ഈ​ടാ​ക്കി​യ​ത് 96 ദ​ശ​ല​ക്ഷം ദീ​നാ​ർ

    പി​ഴ​സം​ഖ്യ പ​രാ​തി​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് ന​ൽ​കി
    മ​നാ​മ: 2023ൽ 96 ​ദ​ശ​ല​ക്ഷം ദീ​നാ​ർ വി​വി​ധ കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ലെ പി​ഴ​യാ​യി ഈ​ടാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി നീ​തി​ന്യാ​യ, ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ക കാ​ര്യ, ഔ​ഖാ​ഫ്​ മ​ന്ത്രി ന​വാ​ഫ്​ ബി​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ അ​ൽ മു​ആ​വ​ദ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    പി​ഴ സം​ഖ്യ അ​ർ​ഹ​രാ​യ 1,31,000 പേ​ർ​ക്ക്​ വീ​തി​ച്ചു ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്​​തു. ശി​ക്ഷ വി​ധി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നൊ​പ്പം പി​ഴ​യീ​ടാ​ക്ക​ലും വ​ള​രെ സു​താ​ര്യ​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു. ​

    പ​രാ​തി​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക്​ അ​ർ​ഹ​ത​പ്പെ​ട്ട സം​ഖ്യ​യാ​ണ്​ പ്ര​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് കോ​ട​തി ഈ​ടാ​ക്കി ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം കൂ​ട്ടി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ത്തു.

    TAGS:manama
    News Summary - Last year, 96 million dinars were collected as fines.
