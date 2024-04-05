Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    5 April 2024 3:44 AM GMT
    5 April 2024 3:44 AM GMT

    കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ്​ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    മ​നാ​മ: ഹി​ദ്ദി​ലെ ഒ​രു കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ മൂ​ന്നാം നി​ല​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി താ​ഴേ​ക്ക്​ വീ​ണ്​ മ​രി​ച്ച​താ​യി ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​നാ​ണ്​ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​ന​ന്ത​ര ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​താ​യും അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Bahrain News
    labour dies after falling from building
