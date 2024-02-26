Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightകു​വൈ​ത്ത്​...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Feb 2024 4:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Feb 2024 4:24 AM GMT

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത്​ ദേ​ശീ​യ​ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണ​ം; നീ​ല​വ​ർ​ണ​മ​ണി​ഞ്ഞ് ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​ൻ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    buildings of bahrain in blue color
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത്​ ദേ​ശീ​യ​ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണത്തിന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നീലപ്ര​കാ​ശം തെ​ളി​ച്ചപ്പോൾ

    മ​നാ​മ: കു​വൈ​ത്ത്​ ദേ​ശീ​യ​ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച്​ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ വി​വി​ധ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ നീ​ല​യ​ണി​ഞ്ഞു. ബ​ഹ്​​റൈ​നും കു​വൈ​ത്തും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള ബ​ന്ധം അ​ട​യാ​ള​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു വൈ​ദ്യു​താ​ല​ങ്കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ നീ​ല നി​റം നി​റ​ച്ച്​ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളെ ആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​നോ​ടു​ള്ള സ്​​നേ​ഹ​പ്ര​ക​ട​ന​ത്തി​ൽ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളും സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും നീ​ല​വ​ർ​ണ​മ​ണി​ഞ്ഞ്​ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​യാ​യി.

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത്​ ദേ​ശീ​യ​ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണത്തിന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നീലപ്ര​കാ​ശം തെ​ളി​ച്ചപ്പോൾ

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:kuwait national dayBahrain News
    News Summary - Kuwait national day
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X