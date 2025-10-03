Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightകു​ന്നം​കു​ളം...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Oct 2025 11:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Oct 2025 11:47 AM IST

    കു​ന്നം​കു​ളം കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഇ​ന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കു​ന്നം​കു​ളം കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഇ​ന്ന്
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ കു​ന്നം​കു​ളം നി​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ കു​ന്നം​കു​ളം കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഇ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ക്കും.

    ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ​യി​ലു​ള്ള ക​ല​വ​റ റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റി​ൽ വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി. ഗാ​ന​മേ​ള, സി​നി​മാ​റ്റി​ക് ഡാ​ൻ​സ്, ഭ​ര​ത​നാ​ട്യം, തി​രു​വാ​തി​ര​ക്ക​ളി, ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ എ​ന്നി​വ​യും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:onam celebrationskunnamkulambaharain news
    News Summary - Kunnamkulam Koottayma Onam celebrations today
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X