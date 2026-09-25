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Madhyamam
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    കുന്നംകുളം കൂട്ടായ്മയുടെ ഓണാഘോഷം ഇന്ന്

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    കുന്നംകുളം കൂട്ടായ്മയുടെ ഓണാഘോഷം ഇന്ന്
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    മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനിലെ കുന്നംകുളം നിവാസികളുടെ കൂട്ടായ്മയായ 'കുന്നംകുളം കൂട്ടായ്മ'യുടെ ഈ വർഷത്തെ ഓണാഘോഷ പരിപാടികൾ ഇന്ന് നടക്കും. ചടങ്ങിനോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് വിവിധ കലാപരിപാടികളും ഓണസദ്യയും ഒരുക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ആഘോഷങ്ങൾക്ക് മാറ്റുകൂട്ടാൻ ഗാനമേള, സിനിമാറ്റിക് ഡാൻസ്, ഭരതനാട്യം, തിരുവാതിരക്കളി തുടങ്ങിയ വൈവിധ്യമാർന്ന പരിപാടികൾ അരങ്ങേറുമെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു.

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    News Summary - Kunnamkulam community's Onam celebration today
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