Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Oct 2024 4:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Oct 2024 4:17 AM GMT

    കു​മ്പ​ള​ത്ത് ശ​ങ്ക​ര​പി​ള്ള​യെ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു

    മു​ൻ ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ കു​മ്പ​ള​ത്ത് ശ​ങ്ക​ര​പി​ള്ള​ക്ക് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ

    എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ദേ​ശീ​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നെ​ത്തി​യ മു​ൻ ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ കു​മ്പ​ള​ത്ത് ശ​ങ്ക​ര​പി​ള്ള​ക്ക് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി.

    ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി മി​ഡി​ലീ​സ്റ്റ്‌ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ രാ​ജു ക​ല്ലും​പു​റം, നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ റം​ഷാ​ദ് അ​യി​ല​ക്കാ​ട്, ബി​പി​ൻ മാ​ട​ത്തേ​ത്ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:OICC BahrainKumbalath Shankarpillai
    News Summary - Kumbalath Shankarapillai- oicc bahrain
