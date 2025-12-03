Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Dec 2025 12:20 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Dec 2025 12:20 PM IST

    കെ.​പി.​എ​ഫ് അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    കെ.​പി.​എ​ഫ് അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു
    കു​ഞ്ഞി​രാ​മ​ൻ

    മ​നാ​മ: അ​ര​യാ​ക്കൂ​ൽ താ​ഴ കാ​യ​ക്കൂ​ൽ കു​ഞ്ഞി​രാ​മ​ന്റെ (70) നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി ഫോ​റം അ​നു​ശോചിച്ചു. അ​സു​ഖ​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മ​ര​ണം.

    ഭാ​ര്യ: ശാ​ന്ത. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: മ​നീ​ഷ് (കെ.​പി.​എ​ഫ് ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ), മി​നി, മി​നി​ത. മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഷൈ​ജു (മ​യ്യ​ന്നൂ​ർ), ബാ​ബു (പു​റ​മേ​രി), അ​നൂ​പ. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ അ​ശോ​ക​ൻ, നാ​ണു, ജാ​നു.

