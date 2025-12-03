Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 3 Dec 2025 12:20 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 Dec 2025 12:20 PM IST
കെ.പി.എഫ് അനുശോചിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - KPF expressed condolences
Listen to this Article
മനാമ: അരയാക്കൂൽ താഴ കായക്കൂൽ കുഞ്ഞിരാമന്റെ (70) നിര്യാണത്തിൽ കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ല പ്രവാസി ഫോറം അനുശോചിച്ചു. അസുഖത്തെ തുടർന്ന് സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിക്കെയായിരുന്നു മരണം.
ഭാര്യ: ശാന്ത. മക്കൾ: മനീഷ് (കെ.പി.എഫ് ജോ. സെക്രട്ടറി ബഹ്റൈൻ), മിനി, മിനിത. മരുമക്കൾ: ഷൈജു (മയ്യന്നൂർ), ബാബു (പുറമേരി), അനൂപ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ പരേതനായ അശോകൻ, നാണു, ജാനു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story