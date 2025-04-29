Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 29 April 2025 10:03 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 April 2025 10:03 AM IST
News Summary - Kozhikode Vadakara native dies of heart attack
മനാമ: കോഴിക്കോട് വടകര സ്വദേശി അനൂപ് (42) ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. നെഞ്ചുവേദന അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതിനെത്തുടർന്ന് സ്വന്തമായി കാറെടുത്ത് അനൂപ് സ്വകാര്യ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിലേക്ക് പോയിരുന്നു. ടോക്കണെടുത്ത് കാത്തിരിക്കുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് കുഴഞ്ഞുവീഴുന്നത്. പിന്നീട് മരണം സ്ഥിരീകരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഡ്രൈവറായി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: നാണു. മാതാവ്: അംബിക. ഭാര്യ: മനീഷ. മക്കൾ: സൂര്യദേവ്, കാർത്തിക്. ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രതിഭയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ മൃതദേഹം ഇന്ന് നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കും.
