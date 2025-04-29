Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    29 April 2025 10:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    29 April 2025 10:03 AM IST

    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് വ​ട​ക​ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം മ​രി​ച്ചു

    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് വ​ട​ക​ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം മ​രി​ച്ചു
    അ​നൂ​പ്

    മ​നാ​മ: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് വ​ട​ക​ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​നൂ​പ് (42) ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. നെ​ഞ്ചു​വേ​ദ​ന അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​യി കാ​റെ​ടു​ത്ത് അ​നൂ​പ് സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ടോ​ക്ക​ണെ​ടു​ത്ത് കാ​ത്തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ഴു​ന്ന​ത്. പി​ന്നീ​ട് മ​ര​ണം സ്ഥി​രീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ക‍യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഡ്രൈ​വ​റാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പി​താ​വ്: നാ​ണു. മാ​താ​വ്: അം​ബി​ക. ഭാ​ര്യ: മ​നീ​ഷ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സൂ​ര്യ​ദേ​വ്, കാ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്. ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രതിഭയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ മൃതദേഹം ഇന്ന് നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കും.

