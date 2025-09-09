Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Sept 2025 9:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Sept 2025 9:16 AM IST

    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി

    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി
    ഷീ​ന പ്ര​കാ​ശ​ൻ

    മ​നാ​മ: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ഉ​ള്ള്യേ​രി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി ഷീ​ന പ്ര​കാ​ശ​ൻ (44) ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി. പ​ക്ഷാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ച്ചു വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ കോ​ര​ങ്ങാ​ട്ട് ച​ന്ദ്ര​ശേ​ഖ​ര​ന്‍റെ​യും പ്രേ​മ​യു​ടെ​യും മ​ക​ളാ​ണ്. ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ്: പ്ര​കാ​ശ​ൻ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: അ​ള​ക​ന​ന്ദ, അ​ദ്യു​ത. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ന്‍: ഷ​നോ​ജ്. ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ ശേ​ഷം മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി.

    TAGS:Passed AwayNativeBahrainKozhikode
