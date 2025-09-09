Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 9 Sept 2025 9:15 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Sept 2025 9:16 AM IST
കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശിനി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kozhikode native paased away in Bahrain
മനാമ: കോഴിക്കോട് ഉള്ള്യേരി സ്വദേശിനി ഷീന പ്രകാശൻ (44) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. പക്ഷാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് സൽമാനിയ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. കുടുംബത്തോടൊപ്പം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ താമസിച്ചു വരുകയായിരുന്നു.
പരേതനായ കോരങ്ങാട്ട് ചന്ദ്രശേഖരന്റെയും പ്രേമയുടെയും മകളാണ്. ഭർത്താവ്: പ്രകാശൻ. മക്കൾ: അളകനന്ദ, അദ്യുത. സഹോദരന്: ഷനോജ്. നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയ ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയി.
