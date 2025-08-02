Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightകോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Aug 2025 2:37 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Aug 2025 2:37 PM IST

    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യെ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യെ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സ​ജീ​വ​ൻ

    മ​നാ​മ: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യെ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. വ​ട​ക​ര ചെ​റു​വ​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സ​ജീ​വ​നെ (54)യാ​ണ് താ​മ​സ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് മ​രി​ച്ച​നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. 10 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ള​മാ​യി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം മ​നാ​മ​യി​ലെ സ്വ​ർ​ണ​ക്ക​ട​യി​ലെ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ: ഷീ​ന സ​ജീ​വ​ൻ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സ​ച്ചി​ൻ, സ്വാ​തി. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Death NewsGulf NewsBahrain NewsLatest News
    News Summary - Kozhikode native found dead in Bahrain
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X