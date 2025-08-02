Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 Aug 2025 2:37 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 Aug 2025 2:37 PM IST
കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശിയെ ബഹ്റൈനിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിtext_fields
News Summary - Kozhikode native found dead in Bahrain
മനാമ: കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശിയെ ബഹ്റൈനിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. വടകര ചെറുവണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി സജീവനെ (54)യാണ് താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് മരിച്ചനിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. 10 വർഷത്തോളമായി ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന ഇദ്ദേഹം മനാമയിലെ സ്വർണക്കടയിലെ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ഷീന സജീവൻ. മക്കൾ: സച്ചിൻ, സ്വാതി. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയി.
