കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു

Posted Ondate_range 18 Sept 2025 10:33 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Sept 2025 10:33 PM IST
കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Kozhikode native dies in car accident in Bahrain
മനാമ: കോഴിക്കോട് മാവൂർ സ്വദേശി വെള്ളലശ്ശേരി ചാലുമ്പാട്ടിൽ ദിനേശ് (45) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു. ജോലി സ്ഥലത്ത് വെച്ചാണ് അപകടം നടന്നത്.
പിതാവ്: ദാമോദരൻ നായർ, മാതാവ്: ശ്രീദേവി അമ്മ, ഭാര്യ: സ്മിത, മക്കൾ: അമൽ, അമേയ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മഹേഷ്, രജീഷ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചുവരുന്നു.
