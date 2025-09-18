Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightകോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Sept 2025 10:33 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Sept 2025 10:33 PM IST

    കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ദിനേശ് 

    Listen to this Article

    മനാമ: കോഴിക്കോട് മാവൂർ സ്വദേശി വെള്ളലശ്ശേരി ചാലുമ്പാട്ടിൽ ദിനേശ് (45) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു. ജോലി സ്ഥലത്ത് വെച്ചാണ് അപകടം നടന്നത്.

    പിതാവ്: ദാമോദരൻ നായർ, മാതാവ്: ശ്രീദേവി അമ്മ, ഭാര്യ: സ്മിത, മക്കൾ: അമൽ, അമേയ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മഹേഷ്, രജീഷ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചുവരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Car Accidentkozhikode nativediedBahrain
    News Summary - Kozhikode native dies in car accident in Bahrain
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X