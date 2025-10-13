Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Oct 2025 10:19 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Oct 2025 10:19 AM IST

    കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    Listen to this Article

    മനാമ: കോഴിക്കോട് മാങ്കാവ് സ്വദേശി ബിനോയ് ജോൺസ് (57) ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം രാവിലെ ജോലിസ്ഥലത്തേക്കുള്ള യാത്രാ മധ്യേ നെഞ്ചുവേദന വന്നതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. ബഹ്റൈനിൽ സോഫ്റ്റ്‌വെയർ എൻജിനീയറായി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ശോഭ പ്രമീള. ഒരു മകളുണ്ട്.

    മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ബി.കെ.എസ്.എഫിന്‍റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നു വരുന്നു.

