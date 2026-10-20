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Madhyamam
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    യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി

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    യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി
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    മനാമ: ബഹ്‌റൈൻ പ്രവാസിയും കൊയിലാണ്ടികൂട്ടം ബഹ്‌റൈൻ ചാപ്റ്റർ ആക്ടിംഗ് സെക്രട്ടറിയുമായ അരുൺ പ്രകാശിന് കൊയിലാണ്ടിക്കൂട്ടം എക്സിക്യുട്ടീവ് കമ്മിറ്റി യാത്രയപ്പ് നൽകി. ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി ഹാളിൽ നടന്ന ചടങ്ങിന് ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ഹരീഷ് പി.കെ സ്വാഗതവും പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് ഗിരീഷ് കാളിയത്ത് അധ്യക്ഷതയും ചെയർമാൻ കെ.ടി സലിം ആശംസകളുമർപ്പിച്ചു.

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