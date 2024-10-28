Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    28 Oct 2024 7:32 AM GMT
    28 Oct 2024 7:32 AM GMT

    ചെ​ല്ല​മ്മ ജോ​ർ​ജി​ന്റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ശൂ​ര​നാ​ട് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    chellamma george
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ശൂ​ര​നാ​ട് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി ജോ​ർ​ജ് സാ​മു​വ​ലി​ന്റെ മാ​താ​വ് ചെ​ല്ല​മ്മ ജോ​ർ​ജി​ന്റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

    സം​സ്കാ​രം ശൂ​ര​നാ​ട് നോ​ർ​ത്ത് സെ​ന്റ് മേ​രീ​സ് മ​ല​ങ്ക​ര കാ​ത്ത​ലി​ക് ച​ർ​ച്ചി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. മ​റ്റ് മ​ക്ക​ൾ, ലീ​ലാ​മ്മ അ​ച്ച​ൻ കു​ഞ്ഞ്, മേ​രി ജോ​യ്, റോ​സ​മ്മ, ലി​സി മാ​ത്യു.

