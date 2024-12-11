Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    11 Dec 2024 7:54 AM GMT
    11 Dec 2024 8:16 AM GMT

    കൊ​ണ്ടോ​ട്ടി ഇ.​എം.​ഇ.​എ കോ​ള​ജ് അ​ലുമ്​നി മീ​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ലു​ള്ള കൊ​ണ്ടോ​ട്ടി ഇ.​എം.​ഇ.​എ കോ​ള​ജ് പൂ​ർ​വ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​ലുമ്നി മീ​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ കാ​ല​ഘ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​ഠി​ച്ച​വ​ർ 968 9842 7416, 968 9716 2636 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    അ​ലും​നി മീ​റ്റി​നെ കു​റി​ച്ച് വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ക്കാ​നും മ​റ്റു​മാ​യി വാ​ട്സ് ആ​പ് ഗ്രൂ​പ്പും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. https://chat.whatsapp.com/JN6izcTlo2R0aKyYKA1B9g എ​ന്ന ല​ങ്ക് വ​ഴി ​ഗ്രൂ​പ്പി​ൽ ചേ​രാ​വു​ന്ന​ത​ണെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman Newsalumni meet
