Posted Ondate_range 11 Dec 2024 7:54 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 Dec 2024 8:16 AM GMT
കൊണ്ടോട്ടി ഇ.എം.ഇ.എ കോളജ് അലുമ്നി മീറ്റ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - Kondotty EMEA College organizes alumni meet
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലുള്ള കൊണ്ടോട്ടി ഇ.എം.ഇ.എ കോളജ് പൂർവ വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെ അലുമ്നി മീറ്റ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. സ്ഥാപനത്തിൽ വിവിധ കാലഘട്ടങ്ങളിൽ പഠിച്ചവർ 968 9842 7416, 968 9716 2636 എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടണമെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു.
അലുംനി മീറ്റിനെ കുറിച്ച് വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിയിക്കാനും മറ്റുമായി വാട്സ് ആപ് ഗ്രൂപ്പും ഉണ്ടാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. https://chat.whatsapp.com/JN6izcTlo2R0aKyYKA1B9g എന്ന ലങ്ക് വഴി ഗ്രൂപ്പിൽ ചേരാവുന്നതണെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു.
