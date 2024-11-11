Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 11 Nov 2024 6:48 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 Nov 2024 6:48 AM GMT
കൊല്ലം പ്രവാസി അസോസിയേഷൻ ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ടൂർണമെന്റ് 29ന്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kollam Pravasi Association Badminton Tournament on 29
മനാമ: കൊല്ലം പ്രവാസി അസോസിയേഷൻ, ഹമ്മദ്ടൗൺ ഏരിയ കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ടൂർണമെന്റ് സീസൺ -2 സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു,
നവംബർ 29ന് വൈകീട്ട് നാലു മുതൽ എട്ടുവരെ മുഹറഖ് സ്പോർട്സ് ക്ലബിൽവെച്ചാണ് മത്സരങ്ങൾ. ലെവൽ 1, 2 വിഭാഗങ്ങളിലായി നടക്കുന്ന ഡബിൾസ് ടൂർണമെന്റിലേക്കുള്ള ടീം രജിസ്ട്രേഷനും കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കും 35021944, 37795068, 33738091 എന്നീ നമ്പറിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടാം .
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story