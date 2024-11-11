Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Nov 2024 6:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Nov 2024 6:48 AM GMT

    കൊ​ല്ലം പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് 29ന്

    badminton tournament
    ​മ​നാ​മ: കൊ​ല്ലം പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ, ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്ടൗ​ൺ ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് സീ​സ​ൺ -2 സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു,

    ന​വം​ബ​ർ 29ന് ​വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലു മു​ത​ൽ എ​ട്ടു​വ​രെ മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ് സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ക്ല​ബി​ൽ​വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ. ലെ​വ​ൽ 1, 2 വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഡ​ബി​ൾ​സ് ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ടീം ​ര​ജി​സ്‌​ട്രേ​ഷ​നും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും 35021944, 37795068, 33738091 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം .

    Bahrain News
    News Summary - Kollam Pravasi Association Badminton Tournament on 29
