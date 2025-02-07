Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightകൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Feb 2025 10:14 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Feb 2025 10:14 PM IST

    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    മനാമ: കൊല്ലം ചന്തനത്തോപ്പ് സ്വദേശി ഷാജഹാൻ ശൈഖ് ഓഡം (67) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. സൽമാനിയ പാകിസ്താൻ ഗ്യാരേജിനടുത്ത് കോൾഡ് സ്റ്റോർ നടത്തുകയായിരുന്നു.

    അൽ നൂർ സ്കൂളിലെ അധ്യാപിക ഷഹന മകളാണ്. ഭാര്യ: റജുല ബീവി. മകൻ: ഷിബു ഷാജഹാൻ. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നപടികൾ പ്രതിഭ ഹെൽപ്പ് ലൈന്‍റെയും ശരീഫ് കോഴിക്കോടിന്‍റെയും നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നു വരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kollam native death
    News Summary - Kollam native passes away in Bahrain
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X