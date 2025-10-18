Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightകൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Oct 2025 10:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Oct 2025 10:10 AM IST

    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം​മൂ​ലം നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം​മൂ​ലം നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം കു​ട്ടി

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: വി​സി​റ്റ് വി​സ​യി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം​മൂ​ലം നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. കു​റ്റി​ക്കാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം കു​ട്ടി (62) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഭാ​ര്യ: ശൈ​ല. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: മാ​ലി​ക് റു​സ്താ​ൻ, മ​ൻ​സാ​ർ. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Heart AttackDeath Newskollam nativeBahrain News
    News Summary - Kollam native dies of heart attack
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X