Posted Ondate_range 18 Oct 2025 10:10 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Oct 2025 10:10 AM IST
കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതംമൂലം നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kollam native dies of heart attack
മനാമ: വിസിറ്റ് വിസയിൽ ബഹ്റൈനിലെത്തിയ കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതംമൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. കുറ്റിക്കാട് സ്വദേശി ഇബ്രാഹിം കുട്ടി (62) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ഭാര്യ: ശൈല. മക്കൾ: മാലിക് റുസ്താൻ, മൻസാർ. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചുവരുന്നു.
