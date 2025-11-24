Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    24 Nov 2025 2:04 PM IST
    Updated On
    24 Nov 2025 2:04 PM IST

    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി; മ​ര​ണം അ​ടു​ത്ത മാ​സം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ പോ​കാ​നി​രി​ക്കെ

    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി; മ​ര​ണം അ​ടു​ത്ത മാ​സം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ പോ​കാ​നി​രി​ക്കെ
    സു​നി​ൽ

    മ​നാ​മ: കൊ​ല്ലം പു​ന​ലൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സു​നി​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ (57) ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി.

    അ​സു​ഖ​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലി​രി​ക്കെ​യാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. അ​ടു​ത്ത മാ​സം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ പോ​കാ​നു​ള്ള ഒ​രു​ക്ക​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ: സു​നി​ത സു​നി​ൽ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സ്വാ​തി എ​സ്. കു​മാ​ർ, ശ്രേ​യ എ​സ്. കു​മാ​ർ.

    gulfnews Bahrain
    News Summary - Kollam native dies in Bahrain; death likely to occur next month
