Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 24 Nov 2025 2:04 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 Nov 2025 2:04 PM IST
കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി; മരണം അടുത്ത മാസം നാട്ടിൽ പോകാനിരിക്കെtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kollam native dies in Bahrain; death likely to occur next month
Listen to this Article
മനാമ: കൊല്ലം പുനലൂർ സ്വദേശി സുനിൽ കുമാർ (57) ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.
അസുഖത്തെ തുടർന്ന് സൽമാനിയ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെയാണ് മരണപ്പെട്ടത്. അടുത്ത മാസം നാട്ടിൽ പോകാനുള്ള ഒരുക്കത്തിലായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സുനിത സുനിൽ. മക്കൾ: സ്വാതി എസ്. കുമാർ, ശ്രേയ എസ്. കുമാർ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story