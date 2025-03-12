Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 12 March 2025 9:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 March 2025 9:51 AM IST

    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി

    മ​നാ​മ: കൊ​ല്ലം മു​ഖ​ത്ത​ല​യി​ൽ തോ​മ​സ് ജോ​ണി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ര്യ റോ​സ​മ്മ തോ​മ​സ് (67) ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം​മൂ​ലം ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി. സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന് സെ​ന്‍റ് പീ​റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് യാ​ക്കോ​ബാ​യ സു​റി​യാ​നി ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ദൈ​വാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ലെ പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന​ക​ൾ​ക്കു ശേ​ഷം മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കും. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച, മു​ഖ​ത്ത​ല സെ​ന്‍റ് സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ​സ് യാ​ക്കോ​ബാ​യ സു​റി​യാ​നി പ​ള്ളി​യി​ലാ​ണ് ക​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കം. മ​ക​ൾ: സി​ജി തോ​മ​സ്. മ​രു​മ​ക​ൻ: പോ​ൾ.

    News Summary - Kollam native dies in Bahrain
