Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Feb 2025 11:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Feb 2025 11:35 AM IST

    കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി​ക്കൂ​ട്ടം; ഫ​ന്ത​രീ​ന ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് ഇ​ന്ന്

    കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി​ക്കൂ​ട്ടം; ഫ​ന്ത​രീ​ന ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് ഇ​ന്ന്
    മ​നാ​മ: കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി​ക്കൂ​ട്ടം ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ പ​തി​നാ​ലാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം ഇ​ന്ന് വൈ​കീ​ട്ട്‌ ആ​റു മു​ത​ൽ സ​ഗ​യ ബി.​എം.​സി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ല്‍ വി​വി​ധ ത​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള നാ​ട്യ, ന​ട​ന, മു​ട്ടി​പ്പാ​ട്ട് അ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള സം​ഗീ​ത പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും. പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​ണ്. ഏ​വ​രേ​യും ക്ഷ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

