Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Dec 2025 10:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Dec 2025 10:49 AM IST

    കൊ​ടു​വ​ള്ളി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    കൊ​ടു​വ​ള്ളി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ

    ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ

    മ​നാ​മ: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് കൊ​ടു​വ​ള്ളി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ കു​ന്ന​ത്ത് ചാ​ലി​ൽ (54) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. കി​ങ് ഹ​മ​ദ് ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ൽ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി 11നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മ​ര​ണം. മോ​ർ​ച്ച​റി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി​യ മ​യ്യി​ത്ത് നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു പോ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ഒ​രു​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി മ​യ്യി​ത്ത് പ​രി​പാ​ല​ന വി​ങ്ങി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Death Newskoduvally nativeBahrain expatriategulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Koduvally native dies in Bahrain
