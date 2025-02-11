Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightമു​ട്ടി​ൽ യ​തീം...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Feb 2025 6:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Feb 2025 6:45 AM IST

    മു​ട്ടി​ൽ യ​തീം ഖാ​ന​ക്കൊ​രു കൈ​ത്താ​ങ്ങാ​യി കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കു​റ്റ്യാ​ടി മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മു​ട്ടി​ൽ യ​തീം ഖാ​ന​ക്കൊ​രു കൈ​ത്താ​ങ്ങാ​യി കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കു​റ്റ്യാ​ടി മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കു​റ്റ്യാ​ടി മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ സ​ഹാ​യം ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​എം.​ഒ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കു​റ്റ്യാ​ടി മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി വ​യ​നാ​ട് മു​ട്ടി​ൽ യ​തീം​ഖ​ന​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് അ​ഞ്ച് ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ വ​സ്ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​യോ​ജ​ക മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ഓ​ർ​ഗ:​സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സ​ഹീ​ർ വി​ല്യാ​പ്പ​ള്ളി, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജ​മാ​ൽ ക​ല്ലും​പു​റം എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​എം.​ഒ മു​ട്ടി​ൽ മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ മു​ജീ​ബ് ഫൈ​സി​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​എം.​ഒ അ​ഡ്മി​നി​സ്ട്രേ​റ്റ​ർ ഹ​മീ​ദ് എം, ​സ​ദ​ർ മു​അ​ല്ലിം മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ലി അ​ഹ്‌​സ​നി, അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ കാ​ള​ങ്ങാ​ട​ൻ, ആ​ഷി​ഖ് അ​മ്പ​ല​വ​യ​ൽ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:BaharainGulf NewsKMCC Kuttyadi Mandal Committee
    News Summary - KMCC Kutyadi Mandal Committee in support of Mutil Yatim Khan
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X