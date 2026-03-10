Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightകെ.എം.സി.സി എമർജൻസി...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 10 March 2026 11:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 March 2026 11:18 AM IST

    കെ.എം.സി.സി എമർജൻസി ത്രിദിന രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കെ.എം.സി.സി എമർജൻസി ത്രിദിന രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ്
    cancel

    മനാമ: ബഹ്‌റൈൻ കെ.എം.സി.സി ത്രിദിന എമർജൻസി രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. ഞായറാഴ്ച രാത്രി എട്ടുമണി മുതൽ 11 മണിവരെ സൽമാനിയ മെഡിക്കൽ സെന്‍ററിൽ വെച്ചാണ് ക്യാമ്പ് ആരംഭിക്കുക. ക്യാമ്പ മൂന്ന് ദിവസം നീണ്ടു നിൽക്കും. പേരുകൾ 39841984, 38140726, 33495982,39603415 എന്ന നമ്പറുകളിൽ മുൻകൂട്ടി രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യുക.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:newsemergencykmccBlood Donation Camp
    News Summary - KMCC Emergency Three-Day Blood Donation Camp
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X