Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    13 Dec 2024 4:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Dec 2024 4:05 AM GMT

    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഇ​ന്ന്

    Blood Donation
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ 41 ാം ശി​ഹാ​ബ് ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ ജീ​വ​സ്പ​ർ​ശം ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ഏ​ഴു മു​ത​ൽ 1 മ​ണി വ​രെ സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കോ​ള​ജി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. മു​സ്‍ലിം ലീ​ഗ് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി എ​ൻ. ശം​സു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ, കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ്‌ നേ​താ​വ് സ​ന്ദീ​പ് വാ​ര്യ​ർ, വി​വി​ധ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സം​ഘ​ട​നാ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ, ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പ് സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ക്കും.

