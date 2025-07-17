Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    17 July 2025 8:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    17 July 2025 8:45 AM IST

    കെ.പി. ഇസ്മയിലിന് കെ.എം.സി.സി യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി

    KMCC
    കെ.​പി. ഇ​സ്മ​യി​ലി​ന് മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യു​ടെ ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം മ​ദ്റ​സ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ വി. ​അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: 42വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ പ്ര​വാ​സ ജീ​വി​തം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ച് നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ഇ​സ്മ​യി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​കു​ള​ങ്ങ​ര​ക്ക് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി മു​ഹ​റ​ഖ് ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഹൃ​ദ്യ​മാ​യ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം തി​ക്കോ​ടി​യു​ടെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​ർ റ​സാ​ഖ് ന​ദ്‌​വി മു​ഖ്യ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. ക​രീം കു​ള​മു​ള്ള​തി​ൽ, റ​ഷീ​ദ് കീ​ഴ​ൽ, ജം​ഷീ​ദ് എ​ട​ക്ക​ര എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം കൈ​മാ​റി.

    kmcc Gulf News Farewell Bahrain News
