Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Dec 2024 6:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Dec 2024 6:25 AM GMT

    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ മ​നാ​മ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നാളെ

    അ​ഡ്വ. എ​ൻ. ശം​സു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യും സ​ന്ദീ​പ് വാ​ര്യ​രും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും
    KMCC Bahrain Manama Central Market
    എ​ൻ. ശം​സു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ, സ​ന്ദീ​പ് വാ​ര്യ​ർ

    മ​നാ​മ: കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി മ​നാ​മ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 13ന് ​വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 5.30ന് ​കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. അ​ഡ്വ. എ​ൻ. ശം​സു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യും സ​ന്ദീ​പ് വാ​ര്യ​രും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsKMCC Bahrain Manama Central Market Committee
