Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    4 Dec 2024 5:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    4 Dec 2024 5:35 AM GMT

    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ പൊ​ന്നാ​നി മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം സം​ഗ​മം വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച

    KMCC Bahrain
    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പൊ​ന്നാ​നി മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക സം​ഗ​മ​വും ക​മ്മി​റ്റി രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​വും വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി ഏ​ഴി​ന് മ​നാ​മ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി മി​നി ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ജി​ല്ല, മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ക്കും. പൊ​ന്നാ​നി മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ലെ മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ജി​ല്ല നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 35337234 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക.

