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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightകെ.എൽ 2 ഫാമിലി...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 5 July 2026 2:01 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 July 2026 2:01 PM IST

    കെ.എൽ 2 ഫാമിലി കൂട്ടായ്മ കൊല്ലം ജില്ല 77ാംപിറന്നാൾ ആഘോഷം നടത്തി

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    കെ.എൽ 2 ഫാമിലി കൂട്ടായ്മ കൊല്ലം ജില്ല 77ാംപിറന്നാൾ ആഘോഷം നടത്തി
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    കൊല്ലം ജില്ല 77-ാംപിറന്നാൾ ആഘോഷം

    മനാമ: കൊല്ലം ജില്ല 77-ാംപിറന്നാൾ ആഘോഷം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച് കൊല്ലം ജില്ലയിലെ സൽമാബാദ് ഏരിയയിൽ താമസക്കാരായ ഒരു കൂട്ടം പ്രവാസികളായ കെ.എൽ 2 സൽമാബാദ് കൂട്ടായ്മ. ഏറ്റവും പഴയ തുറമുഖ നഗരങ്ങളിൽ ഒന്നും ലോകപ്രസക്തമായ കശുവണ്ടി വ്യവസായത്തിന്റെ തലസ്ഥാനമായ കൊല്ലം ജില്ല രൂപീകൃതമായിട്ട് 77 വർഷങ്ങൾ പിന്നിടുന്ന ഈ അവസരത്തിലാണ് കൂട്ടായ്മ ആഘോഷം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചത്.

    പായസ വിതരണത്തിൽ സൽമാബാദ് ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയൽ ഏരിയയിലെ അനേകം തൊഴിലാളികളും പൊതുജനങ്ങളും പങ്കെടുത്തു. ഭാരവാഹികളായ രതിൻ തിലക് ജയപ്രകാശ് ജയൻ എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.

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    TAGS:malayalinrisalmabad
    News Summary - KL 2 Family Koottayma organized Kollam district's 77th anniversary celebrations
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